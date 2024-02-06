State of emergency declared in Missouri

A state of emergency has been declared in Missouri as a proactive response to storms and flooding, according to a statement released Saturday by Gov. Eric Greitens' office.

"Today, in anticipation of a major storm system that could cause increased flooding throughout the southern portion of the State, Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and activating the resources of the Missouri National Guard," according to the statement. "The Executive Order ensures that all State resources are available for the weather event and brings a rapid response capability to impacted areas. The State is continuing to move resources in anticipation of supporting local responders who are working diligently to save lives and protect property."

Greitens also released the following statement, according to the release:

"Thank you to our first responders for their dedication and hard work keeping Missouri families safe and protecting property. Our highly skilled emergency teams are already saving lives and implementing their coordinated response plans to ensure that the right resources are in the areas where they are most needed. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water."