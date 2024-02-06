All sections
NewsFebruary 24, 2018
State of emergency declared in Missouri
A state of emergency has been declared in Missouri as a proactive response to storms and flooding, according to a statement released Saturday by Gov. Eric Greitens office. "Today, in anticipation of a major storm system that could cause increased flooding throughout the southern portion of the State, Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and activating the resources of the Missouri National Guard," according to the statement. ...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Flooding at Capaha Park on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Flooding at Capaha Park on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

A state of emergency has been declared in Missouri as a proactive response to storms and flooding, according to a statement released Saturday by Gov. Eric Greitens' office.

"Today, in anticipation of a major storm system that could cause increased flooding throughout the southern portion of the State, Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and activating the resources of the Missouri National Guard," according to the statement. "The Executive Order ensures that all State resources are available for the weather event and brings a rapid response capability to impacted areas. The State is continuing to move resources in anticipation of supporting local responders who are working diligently to save lives and protect property."

Greitens also released the following statement, according to the release:

"Thank you to our first responders for their dedication and hard work keeping Missouri families safe and protecting property. Our highly skilled emergency teams are already saving lives and implementing their coordinated response plans to ensure that the right resources are in the areas where they are most needed. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water."

In the statement, Department of Public Safety director Drew Juden said, "With several roads in southern Missouri closed due to high water, and water rescues occurring in the southwest portion of the state, the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to respond to this flooding. We have been tracking the rain and flooding throughout the week and we are in close coordination with the Governor, state and local agencies, and response partners to ensure we are prepared to respond to this flooding."

The bulk of the rain is yet to come, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday evening, the southern portion of Missouri remains under a flash flood warning.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Local News
