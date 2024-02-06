All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2019

State: No medical marijuana at veterans' nursing homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Residents and employees of Missouri's seven nursing homes for veterans will not be allowed to use medical marijuana. Missouri Veterans Commission executive director Grace Link said Monday the state must prohibit the use of medical marijuana at the homes in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which considers pot an illegal drug...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Residents and employees of Missouri's seven nursing homes for veterans will not be allowed to use medical marijuana.

Missouri Veterans Commission executive director Grace Link said Monday the state must prohibit the use of medical marijuana at the homes in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which considers pot an illegal drug.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the decision affects about 1,350 residents of homes in Cape Girardeau, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Warrensburg, Mount Vernon, St. James, Mexico and Cameron.

Federal funds pay part of the more than $80 million needed to operate the homes and Missouri officials don't want to jeopardize that revenue.

Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana in November. Shops are expected to open early next year.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

