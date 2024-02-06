State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administered

All sections
NewsFebruary 20, 2021

Southeast Missourian
Left, nurse Rachel Thornsberry puts a bandage on Nancy Palmeri, right, after she received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic at Jackson Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Left, nurse Rachel Thornsberry puts a bandage on Nancy Palmeri, right, after she received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic at Jackson Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Missouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered.

According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's population.

Gov. Mike Parson said vaccinating the state's residents against coronavirus is improving

"Missouri continues to make great strides in administering the vaccine across the state," he said in a release. "As supply continues to gradually increase, more and more Missourians will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine. However, it is important to remain patient and understand that the demand for vaccines will still far outweigh supply for some time."

Vaccinators in the state have received more than 1.1 million vaccine doses, including those sent to contracted organizations such as Walgreens and CVS.

Before heavy snowfall ground mass vaccine clinics to a halt this week, state-affiliated groups had conducted more than two dozen such events across the state. Each of the mass vaccination clinics can innoculate about 2,000 people.

Parson also said virus numbers are improving overall in the state

"We are happy to report that COVID-19 activity in Missouri has declined for the fifth consecutive week. The continued decrease in our positivity rate shows that Missourians are taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones," he said. "Our administration has never wavered in our balanced approach to addressing this pandemic, and we know we are on the right track to winning the fight against COVID-19."

The state's current seven-day case average is approximately 533 cases per day -- a number that has not been this low since June of last year.

Missouri data shows also that since a peak of 7,616 new cases reported on November 9, new daily case volume has fallen 95 percent to 346 confirmed cases on February 15.

"We are confident that these current trends will continue if Missourians stay committed to practicing COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing a mask, washing their hands, and avoiding unnecessary large gatherings," the governor added.

For more information, visit www.MOStopsCOVID.com.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

