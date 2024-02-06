State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administered

Missouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered.

According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's population.

Gov. Mike Parson said vaccinating the state's residents against coronavirus is improving

"Missouri continues to make great strides in administering the vaccine across the state," he said in a release. "As supply continues to gradually increase, more and more Missourians will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine. However, it is important to remain patient and understand that the demand for vaccines will still far outweigh supply for some time."

Vaccinators in the state have received more than 1.1 million vaccine doses, including those sent to contracted organizations such as Walgreens and CVS.

Before heavy snowfall ground mass vaccine clinics to a halt this week, state-affiliated groups had conducted more than two dozen such events across the state. Each of the mass vaccination clinics can innoculate about 2,000 people.