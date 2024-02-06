All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2021

State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group

After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks. A release from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center echoed Gov. Mike Parson's announcement that those in Tier 3 of Phase 1B will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose March 15...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Left, nurse Rachel Thornsberry puts a bandage on Nancy Palmeri, right, after she received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic at Jackson Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Left, nurse Rachel Thornsberry puts a bandage on Nancy Palmeri, right, after she received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic at Jackson Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks.

A release from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center echoed Gov. Mike Parson's announcement that those in Tier 3 of Phase 1B will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose March 15.

This group of people involves those working in critical infrastructure -- "those who keep the essential functions of society running" -- and includes a number of sectors:

  • Education: teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private, and not-for-profit pre-K through 12th grade
  • Childcare: faculty and staff in a DHSS- or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children
  • Communications Sector: employees at public, private or not-for-profit organizations providing communications services
  • Dams Sector: employees at public, private or not-for-profit organizations providing services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services
  • Energy Sector: employees at public, private or not-for-profit organizations providing energy services, regardless of the energy source
  • Food/Agriculture Sector: employees of certain food production and processing facilities and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services
  • Government: elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state's vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government
  • Information Technology Sector: employees at public, private or not-for-profit organizations providing IT services
  • Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private or not-for-profit organizations working in this sector
  • Transportation Systems Sector: employees including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail and postal shipping
  • Water and Wastewater Systems Sector: employees at public, private and/or not-for-profit organizations providing drinking or wastewater services.

The release said the governor expects to move to Phase 2 of the vaccination plan around the end of April. Phase 2 makes eligible those "who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery." The third phase is the general public.

Also, health officials will sponsor a free COVID-19 testing event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Arena Park. Any Missouri resident is eligible for the test and may register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or call (919) 351-6256.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

