State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group

After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks.

A release from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center echoed Gov. Mike Parson's announcement that those in Tier 3 of Phase 1B will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose March 15.

This group of people involves those working in critical infrastructure -- "those who keep the essential functions of society running" -- and includes a number of sectors: