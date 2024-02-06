State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group

After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks.
A release from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center echoed Gov. Mike Parson's announcement that those in Tier 3 of Phase 1B will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose March 15.
This group of people involves those working in critical infrastructure -- "those who keep the essential functions of society running" -- and includes a number of sectors:
The release said the governor expects to move to Phase 2 of the vaccination plan around the end of April. Phase 2 makes eligible those "who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery." The third phase is the general public.
Also, health officials will sponsor a free COVID-19 testing event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Arena Park. Any Missouri resident is eligible for the test and may register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or call (919) 351-6256.
