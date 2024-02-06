All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 19, 2022

State, local gas prices still falling, uptick expected

As of Monday, Missouri is No. 2 in the nation in terms of lowest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.666. Kansas is lowest at $3.662, according to the American Automobile Association. Highest U.S. gas prices remain out west, with California's average gas price registered at $5.708. Hawaii and Nevada are at $5.226 and $5.079, respectively...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A gas pump is seen at a filling station April 10 in Jackson. Gas prices have fallen locally for four consecutive weeks but analysts predict an uptick is coming because of higher oil costs.
A gas pump is seen at a filling station April 10 in Jackson. Gas prices have fallen locally for four consecutive weeks but analysts predict an uptick is coming because of higher oil costs.Jeff Long

As of Monday, Missouri is No. 2 in the nation in terms of lowest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.666. Kansas is lowest at $3.662, according to the American Automobile Association.

Highest U.S. gas prices remain out west, with California's average gas price registered at $5.708. Hawaii and Nevada are at $5.226 and $5.079, respectively.

Area prices

Locally, AAA reports Cape Girardeau County's Monday average of $3.744 is 4 cents cheaper than a week ago. One month ago, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded in the county was $3.906. A year ago, it was $2.647.

GasBuddy.com reports the following in its Monday tabulation:

  • Cape Girardeau (19 stations) showed prices of $3.64, $3.69, $3.74, $3.79 and $3.89.
  • Jackson (10 stations): $3.60, $3.63, $3.69 and $3.79.
  • Perryville (12 stations): $3.65, $3.69 and $3.79.
  • Scott City (3 stations): $3.79.

Because of rapid price volatility and this newspaper's publication schedule, the Southeast Missourian does not name specific service stations and their prices.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Analysis

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, expects the most recent pattern of price declines to reverse, citing probable European Union sanctions on Russian energy plus the usual increase in driving anticipated this summer.

"This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if EU penalties are implemented," DeHaan said.

"The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride," he added.

The online environmental magazine Grist — noting President Joe Biden's decision last month to release 1 million barrels daily from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the White House move last week to authorize the sale of gas blended with 15% ethanol — said recent downward pressure on price is the result of increased supply.

Grist reports some members of Congress have suggested creating a federal gas tax holiday, while three states — Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland — have already suspended their gas taxes.

New York, New Jersey and West Virginia, the magazine reports, are considering a similar move.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy