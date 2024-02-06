State, local gas prices still falling, uptick expected

As of Monday, Missouri is No. 2 in the nation in terms of lowest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.666. Kansas is lowest at $3.662, according to the American Automobile Association.

Highest U.S. gas prices remain out west, with California's average gas price registered at $5.708. Hawaii and Nevada are at $5.226 and $5.079, respectively.

Area prices

Locally, AAA reports Cape Girardeau County's Monday average of $3.744 is 4 cents cheaper than a week ago. One month ago, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded in the county was $3.906. A year ago, it was $2.647.

GasBuddy.com reports the following in its Monday tabulation:

Cape Girardeau (19 stations) showed prices of $3.64, $3.69, $3.74, $3.79 and $3.89.

Jackson (10 stations): $3.60, $3.63, $3.69 and $3.79.

Perryville (12 stations): $3.65, $3.69 and $3.79.

Scott City (3 stations): $3.79.

Because of rapid price volatility and this newspaper's publication schedule, the Southeast Missourian does not name specific service stations and their prices.