State lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Finally breaking a impasse, the Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans' electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red.

Missouri had been one of the last states to enact new U.S. House districts based on the 2020 census. That's because Republicans who control both legislative chambers spent much of their session squabbling among themselves over how aggressively to draw districts to their advantage and which communities to divide while balancing the population among districts.

Facing a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills, the Senate voted 22-11 on Thursday night to approve a map passed earlier this week by the House. The Senate then ended its session, cutting off work on all other bills.

The redistricting legislation now goes to Republican Gov. Mike Parson to become law.

Because the new districts took so long to pass, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has warned that local election authorities may not have enough time to accurately adjust everyone's voting addresses before ballots are prepared for the Aug. 2 primaries. As a result, he said it's possible some voters could be given the wrong ballots.

Democrats and Republicans in many states have tried to use the once-a-decade process of redistricting to give their candidates an advantage as they battle for control of the closely divided U.S. House. But that hasn't worked out in all cases.

Courts in Florida, Kansas, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Ohio all overturned maps that they said were illegally drawn. Legal battles continue in many of those states. New Hampshire is the only state besides Missouri that has not at least enacted a redistricting plan.

Some Missouri Republicans had pushed for an aggressive gerrymander that would have split up Democratic-leaning Kansas City and given the GOP a shot at winning seven of the state's eight U.S. House seats. But GOP legislative leaders feared that could backfire by spreading their voters too thin and ultimately opted for a plan that shored up their strength in the six districts they currently hold.

"I think gerrymandering is wrong no matter who does it," Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said while defending the map that passed.