State lawmaker proposes end to professor tenure

A Missouri lawmaker who is proposing eliminating tenure for professors at all of the state's two- and four-year public colleges and universities said tenure is an outdated system that is no longer needed to protect teachers from being unjustly fired.

Rep. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said eliminating tenure would save public money, give schools more flexibility and bring higher education in line with other industries, The Kansas City Star reported.

Brattin, a military veteran who owns a Cass County construction company, said his bill would end tenure-track hiring in 2018 but would not take tenure from those who already have it.

To earn tenure, associate professors must publish several research articles and have a history of successful teaching over a probationary period that can last seven years.

The bill also would require public colleges to publish "estimated costs of degrees, employment opportunities expected for graduates, average salaries of previous graduates, and a summary of the job market" for a specific degree.

Opponents contend ending tenure would cause teachers to leave Missouri and put the state at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting professors and researchers.

"It would be a disastrous policy," Southeast Missouri State University tenured philosophy professor Hamner Hill said.

He said it would make it hard for Southeast and other public colleges and universities in Missouri to recruit outstanding professors.

Tenure protects faculty members from being fired for exploring "controversial ideas," Hill said.

"I should not be punished for doing my job," he said.

Tenure does not protect faculty members who are failing at their jobs, he said. There is a process in place to fire tenured faculty members who don't meet professional standards, Hill said.