Calling herself a "constitutional conservative Republican", state House Rep. Chris Dinkins of Lesterville, Missouri, has launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2024 run for state Senate District 27.

Incumbent GOP Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City announced July 11 she will run for lieutenant governor next year.

Dinkins, 55, is chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus and told the Southeast Missourian she is testing the political waters.

"I want to see if there is support in District 27 for a small-business owner with a strong conservative record. I'm going to go out and talk to people and see if this is the direction I need to go or stay where I am in the House," Dinkins said.

The lawmaker was first elected in 2018 to House District 144 and represents constituents in seven counties: Bollinger, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, Shannon, Wayne and Washington.

Dinkins and her family own and operate Twin Rivers Landing, a campsite and float outfitter along the Black River in Reynolds County.