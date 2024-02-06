Calling herself a "constitutional conservative Republican", state House Rep. Chris Dinkins of Lesterville, Missouri, has launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2024 run for state Senate District 27.
Incumbent GOP Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City announced July 11 she will run for lieutenant governor next year.
Dinkins, 55, is chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus and told the Southeast Missourian she is testing the political waters.
"I want to see if there is support in District 27 for a small-business owner with a strong conservative record. I'm going to go out and talk to people and see if this is the direction I need to go or stay where I am in the House," Dinkins said.
The lawmaker was first elected in 2018 to House District 144 and represents constituents in seven counties: Bollinger, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, Shannon, Wayne and Washington.
Dinkins and her family own and operate Twin Rivers Landing, a campsite and float outfitter along the Black River in Reynolds County.
"The surplus is quite large and since we have collected more than we need in government coffers, I think we have an obligation to return this money to (state residents)," she said.
"I liked Trump's policies and appreciate the way he ran the economy. We were a lot better off during his years in office than we are under (President Joe) Biden. I have so many people call my office every day who are struggling in the current economic climate."
Dinkins and her husband, Dave, have two sons and three grandchildren.
She holds degrees from Twin Rivers College, Central Methodist University and Webster University.
