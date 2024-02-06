State lawmaker asked to resign amid a federal stem cell fraud case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri state lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges for falsely promoting a treatment as having stem cells to help with COVID-19 and other illnesses has been asked to resign.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo on Wednesday said fellow Republican Rep. Tricia Derges should step down after a federal grand jury indicted the Nixa legislator on fraud charges. He removed her from all her committee assignments Monday, when the indictment against her was unsealed.

Derges allegedly falsely promoted a treatment she was selling at medical clinics as containing stem cells that could treat various diseases, including COVID-19.

The 20-count indictment also accuses the 63-year-old of illegally providing prescription drugs to clients and making false statements to federal agents investigating the case.

Derges did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. She was released on her own recognizance after making an initial court appearance Monday during which she pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Her defense attorney, Stacie Bilyeu, said that after the U.S. attorney's office held a news conference to announce the indictment, Derges' social media was flooded with comments by people who assumed by what they heard that she was guilty, which she called unfortunate.

"These are just allegations, these are just charges," Bilyeu said. "Dr. Derges hasn't been convicted of a thing and she is presumed innocent until, and if, she is -- and that simply hasn't happened yet."

Prosecutors say Derges administered amniotic fluid, which she falsely claimed contained stem cells, as a treatment to patients who suffered from various diseases, including erectile dysfunction, Lyme disease and urinary incontinence.

Derges, who was elected in November 2020, also allegedly wrote in an April Facebook post: "This amazing treatment stands to provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural," according to the indictment.