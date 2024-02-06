JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge Tuesday broke a standoff between two Republican officials that had halted the process.

Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ordered Attorney General Andrew Bailey to approve fellow Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick's estimated $51,000 price tag on the proposal within 24 hours.

Bailey had refused to approve the price estimate, arguing if the proposal were to succeed, it could cost the state as much as a million times more than that figure because of lost Medicaid funding or lost revenue that wouldn't be collected from people who otherwise would be born.

But Beetem said Bailey has "no authority to substitute his own judgment for that of the Auditor."

"There is an absolute absence of authority to conclude the Attorney General is permitted to send the Auditor's fiscal note summary back to revision simply because he disagrees with the Auditor's estimated cost or savings of a proposed measure," Beetem wrote in his ruling.

Andrew Bailey

A spokesperson said the attorney general's office will appeal.

If approved by voters, the proposal would enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control.