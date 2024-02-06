All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 21, 2023

State judge orders end to standoff over proposed abortion rights ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge Tuesday broke a standoff between two Republican officials that had halted the process. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ordered Attorney General Andrew Bailey to approve fellow Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick's estimated $51,000 price tag on the proposal within 24 hours...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Scott Fitzpatrick
Scott Fitzpatrick

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge Tuesday broke a standoff between two Republican officials that had halted the process.

Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ordered Attorney General Andrew Bailey to approve fellow Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick's estimated $51,000 price tag on the proposal within 24 hours.

Bailey had refused to approve the price estimate, arguing if the proposal were to succeed, it could cost the state as much as a million times more than that figure because of lost Medicaid funding or lost revenue that wouldn't be collected from people who otherwise would be born.

But Beetem said Bailey has "no authority to substitute his own judgment for that of the Auditor."

"There is an absolute absence of authority to conclude the Attorney General is permitted to send the Auditor's fiscal note summary back to revision simply because he disagrees with the Auditor's estimated cost or savings of a proposed measure," Beetem wrote in his ruling.

Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey

A spokesperson said the attorney general's office will appeal.

If approved by voters, the proposal would enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature and Republican governor banned nearly all abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state now allows exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest.

In Missouri, the auditor is required to calculate how much taxpayer money it could cost to implement ballot measures. The attorney general then reviews and approves the cost estimate in an administrative step that historically has been uneventful.

Fitzpatrick's office in March found the proposal would have no known impact on state funds and an estimated cost of at least $51,000 annually in reduced local tax revenues, although "opponents estimate a potentially significant loss to state revenue."

Bailey said cost estimate was so low it would bias voters and told Fitzpatrick to change it.

Fitzpatrick refused, arguing that a multibillion-dollar projection for the initiative petition would be inaccurate, despite Fitzpatrick's personal opposition to abortion.

"As much as I would prefer to be able to say this IP would result in a loss to the state of Missouri of $12.5 billion in federal funds, it wouldn't," Fitzpatrick wrote in an April 21 letter to Bailey. "To submit a fiscal note summary that I know contains inaccurate information would violate my duty as State Auditor to produce an accurate fiscal note summary."

The standoff had blocked the secretary of state from allowing the pro-abortion rights campaign to start collecting signatures from voters. The campaign would need to collect signatures from 8% of legal voters in six of the state's eight congressional districts in order to get the proposal on the 2024 ballot.

In his ruling, Beetem wrote that Bailey's refusal to approve the cost estimate meant the abortion rights campaign lost out on 50 days of gathering voter signatures.

"His illegal actions have obstructed the statutorily prescribed timeline twice over, showing a depth of antipathy towards our right to direct democracy in an attempt to prevent Missourians from voting for their reproductive freedom," said Tony Rothert, director of integrated advocacy at the ACLU of Missouri, which represented a plaintiff from the campaign.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy