All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 18, 2019

State House votes to force sale of southern Missouri park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri would be forced to sell a planned state park on the Eleven Point River in the southern part of the state under a bill that has passed the state House. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawmakers took the action Wednesday. The nearly 4,200-acre park in Oregon County is the most controversial of four park acquisitions engineered by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. At issue is that settlement money with lead mining companies was used to purchase the land...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri would be forced to sell a planned state park on the Eleven Point River in the southern part of the state under a bill that has passed the state House.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawmakers took the action Wednesday. The nearly 4,200-acre park in Oregon County is the most controversial of four park acquisitions engineered by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. At issue is that settlement money with lead mining companies was used to purchase the land.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Critics say the money should have been used to more directly help communities affected by the after effects of mining. But park defenders said the purchase was well within the bounds of the settlement reached with the former ASARCO company.

The Department of Natural Resources didn't immediately comment.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy