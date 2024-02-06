State House votes against limits on kids carrying guns on public land

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Wednesday voted against banning minors from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.

The proposal to ban children from carrying guns without adult supervision in public failed by a 104-39 vote. Only one Republican voted in support of it.

Democratic Rep. Donna Baringer said police in her district asked for the change to stop "14-year-olds walking down the middle of the street in the city of St. Louis carrying AR-15s."

"Now they have been emboldened, and they are walking around with them," Baringer said. "Until they actually brandish them, and brandish them with intent, our police officers' hands are handcuffed."

Missouri lawmakers in 2017 repealed concealed-carry requirements in most situations.

The measure was part of an hourslong House debate on the best way to fight crime, particularly in the St. Louis area.