State House tries again to require photo ID to vote

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House lawmakers on Thursday voted again to require photo identification at the polls, a longstanding GOP goal that's been thwarted by the courts.

House members voted 96-47 on mostly party lines to pass the legislation. Representatives sent a similar bill to the Senate last month.

Republican supporters say photo identification makes voting more secure and would instill trust in elections. Democrats argue photo IDs only prevent voter impersonation, which they say is not an issue.