State House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill

The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood, criminalize mail-order abortion medications, and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured.

House lawmakers earlier this week blocked an attention-grabbing amendment to make it illegal to "aid or abet" abortions violating Missouri law, even if they occur out of state.

Instead, the GOP swapped in another amendment that would make it a crime to provide abortion-inducing medications to women. Doctors could still provide those medicines.

Republican Rep. Brian Seitz, who sponsored the medication abortion bill, said the issue with the proposal to penalize helping women travel out of state for abortions was that it has not been vetted through a committee such as his measure has.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortion is banned in Missouri, Seitz's change would prohibit telemedicine abortions through medications.

"It's very important that states, especially typically pro-life states, have legislation already in place for the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade," Seitz said.

House members packed the abortion policies together in an omnibus bill Tuesday in hopes of passing the proposals by lawmakers mid-May deadline despite ongoing GOP infighting that's causing work in the Senate to move at a glacial pace.

Advocates of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri spokeswoman Bonyen Lee-Gilmore in a statement called the legislation "a kitchen-sink approach to banning reproductive freedom in Missouri."

"It unlawfully blocks Medicaid patients from preventive care at Planned Parenthood, it spreads inflammatory rhetoric, and seeks to ban common medications used for miscarriages, labor and delivery, and abortion," she said.

Under the amended bill, family members could also file wrongful death suits if infants born alive after an abortion attempt are injured or later die as a result of the attempted abortion. If the pregnancy is the result of rape, the bill would not allow the rapist to sue.

Republican Rep. Hannah Kelly, who sponsored a bill banning fetal tissue donations onto which the other abortion amendments were added, told colleagues during House floor debate Tuesday the born-alive provision represents a chance for justice.