NewsOctober 29, 2020

State House, Perry County Commission seats up for grabs

Aside from state and national races, some Perry County, Missouri, voters will have two locally contested races to consider Tuesday. Republican Rick Francis is facing Democrat Mike Lindley for the District 145 seat in the State House, and Republican Keith Hoehn is facing independent Rocky Schumer for the District 2 seat on the Perry County Commission...

Southeast Missourian
Rick Francis
Rick Francis

Aside from state and national races, some Perry County, Missouri, voters will have two locally contested races to consider Tuesday.

Mike Lindley
Mike Lindley

Republican Rick Francis is facing Democrat Mike Lindley for the District 145 seat in the State House, and Republican Keith Hoehn is facing independent Rocky Schumer for the District 2 seat on the Perry County Commission.

District 145 covers Bollinger, Madison and most of Perry counties.

Francis was first elected to the state House in 2016. He is a farmer and is a former teacher, coach and school administrator.

Lindley is a resident of Glen Allen. He is a farmer and part-time bus driver.

Hoehn, a Republican, and Schumer, an independent, are seeking an open seat after Jim Sutterer announced he would not seek reelection.

