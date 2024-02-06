All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 27, 2022

State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's GOP-led House on Monday voted to limit which public high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on. House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams matching the "biological sex" listed on their birth certificates...

Associated Press
story image illustation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's GOP-led House on Monday voted to limit which public high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.

House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams matching the "biological sex" listed on their birth certificates.

The provision was added to Republican Rep. Kurtis Gregory's bill on public school busing, a tactic often used to pass legislation as the end of session nears. Lawmakers face a May 13 deadline to send bills to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

Amendment sponsor GOP Rep. Ron Copeland said he wants to ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams but doesn't care whether transgender boys compete with other boys, although his proposal would prevent both.

"As a father, my daughters should not have to play against a male in sports," Copeland said.

Democratic Rep. Ian Mackey, who is gay, cautioned lawmakers about how a vote against transgender athletes will be perceived in the future.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Your vote on the record will last forever," Mackey said. "And I can guarantee you that while not all of you will regret it, I know that some of you looking at me right now, will. Do the right thing."

The role of transgender athletes in sports is gaining traction as a GOP talking point across the country this election year. Political observers say it's a classic strategy of finding a "wedge issue" that motivates a political base.

Some Missouri Republicans opposed the legislation.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan proposed another amendment preventing public K-12 schools from hiring or firing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, which was voted down 60-77.

"We shouldn't be firing people because they're gay in 2022," Dogan said.

Missouri's current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they're undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls' teams in the past decade.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy