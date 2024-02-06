State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's GOP-led House on Monday voted to limit which public high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.

House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams matching the "biological sex" listed on their birth certificates.

The provision was added to Republican Rep. Kurtis Gregory's bill on public school busing, a tactic often used to pass legislation as the end of session nears. Lawmakers face a May 13 deadline to send bills to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

Amendment sponsor GOP Rep. Ron Copeland said he wants to ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams but doesn't care whether transgender boys compete with other boys, although his proposal would prevent both.

"As a father, my daughters should not have to play against a male in sports," Copeland said.

Democratic Rep. Ian Mackey, who is gay, cautioned lawmakers about how a vote against transgender athletes will be perceived in the future.