State House approves higher teacher pay

A wide-ranging education bill cleared the Missouri House this week that includes a boost to minimum teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000.

The bill also seeks to increase the amount the state can give school districts for each years' operating budget.

The bill now heads to the Missouri Senate.

Missouri ranks 50th in average starting teacher salary, according to the National Education Association.

Under the legislation passed by the House Tuesday, the state would pay for 70% of a teachers' salary increase for four years. But because the bill places more money into the funding formula for schools, districts should be able to afford the full salary increase in the future, bill sponsor Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, said during debate on the proposal.

The bill also seeks to establish scholarships for students who commit to teaching in hard-to-staff positions post-graduation, but this provision isn't appropriated yet.

Lewis said the scholarship funding is included in the budget approved by the House last week and currently before the Senate.