State Historical Society president: History is 'the story of people'

Fall-harvest colors and floral arrangements decorated the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society’s Autumn Banquet on Saturday night at the Jackson Civic Center.

Established in 1926, the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society first began hosting annual banquets, but the tradition was lost in the late 1970s and 1980s until the society’s current president, Carla Jordan, and a team of volunteers restored the tradition.

“This banquet is a journey of love for me as the director of the [Cape Girardeau County] History Center and the 47 active volunteers,” Jordan said. “It’s our thank you to Cape Girardeau County.”

The event has grown in attendance since its return, with recent keynote speakers including Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in 2016 and Frank Nickell, professor emeritus of history at Southeast Missouri State University, in 2015.

After a meal catered by Jackson restaurant Tractors and a Civil War-themed concert by Barefoot on Sunday, State Historical Society of Missouri president and former Missourinet news director Bob Priddy delivered the evening’s keynote speech to an audience of about 120 history enthusiasts.

"Barefoot on Sunday" perform songs of the American Civil War during the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society's 2017 Autumn Banquet held Nov. 4, 2017, at the Jackson Civic Center. BEN MATTHEWS

“We want to develop a closer relationship with historical societies, wherever they are,” he said. “The fact that there’s been this rekindling of history in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, I think, is very healthy.”

His historical overviews gave detailed accounts of the wardrobe, food supply and health risks for Missouri soldiers during the Civil War and gave “a human face” to the era through excerpts from Cape Girardeau County publications of the time.

The speech also detailed plans for the Center for Missouri Studies that is under construction in Columbia, Missouri, and will serve as the State Historical Society’s headquarters upon its completion in March 2019.