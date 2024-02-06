State Highway Patrol to investigate altercation at Butler County jail

The state Highway Patrol will be asked to investigate an incident that occurred in late January at the Butler County jail, which has resulted in two employees being placed on administrative leave.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs and Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor will ask today for the Division of Drug and Crime Control to open a special investigation, according to Dobbs.

"It's a joint request between myself and the prosecutor," said Dobbs, who said he was only recently made aware of incident. "We think it's the right thing to do.

"I take the safety and security of every inmate very seriously and have great concern about the situation. I want to see every stone uncovered."

The names of the two individuals placed on administrative leave have not been released, but they are an investigator and a corrections officer, both of whom had been with the department for several years.

A 49-second video was posted to social media by a former corrections officer and appears to show the two individuals, along with two other employees, attempting to restrain a prisoner inside the jail.

One staff member appears to be attempting to restrain the prisoner's legs, while a second person attempts to restrain the man's hands. A third individual can be seen kicking the prisoner three times. As the second staff member appears to possibly begin cuffing the prisoner, he can be seen punching the individual at least once. A fourth person can be seen watching from the doorway before stepping into the holding area, but did not appear to have physical contact with the prisoner.

The apparent cellphone video was taken of surveillance video, which was shot from behind the staff members restraining the prisoner.