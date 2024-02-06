All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2024

State Highway Patrol, friends, family celebrate Rhodes' 91st birthday, years of service with VFW

State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the VFW Post after 30 years. The Highway Patrol troopers honored his service by giving him a custom decorative license plate to place on the back of Rhodes' wheelchair...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Pete Rhodes receives a decorative license plate for his wheelchair from trooper Jayson Spain of the state Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. The license plate was to recognize Rhodes' birthday and the 30 years of service he has given to the post.
Pete Rhodes receives a decorative license plate for his wheelchair from trooper Jayson Spain of the state Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. The license plate was to recognize Rhodes' birthday and the 30 years of service he has given to the post.Nathan Gladden

State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau.

A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the VFW Post after 30 years. The Highway Patrol troopers honored his service by giving him a custom decorative license plate to place on the back of Rhodes' wheelchair.

Rhodes said he retired early and took a job managing the VFW until they could find somebody to replace him, and has been there ever since.

"I enjoy people, and this here, this here is what kept me alive. It gives me some reason to get up and get out of the house instead of laying around," he said.

Rhodes said a lot of his favorite memories of managing the post have been building relationships with patrons.

State Highway Patrol troopers Jayson Spain places Rhodes' decorative license plate on the back of his wheelchair Tuesday, Feb. 6, at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau.
State Highway Patrol troopers Jayson Spain places Rhodes' decorative license plate on the back of his wheelchair Tuesday, Feb. 6, at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden

"I had lots of good friends all through this time, going back 30 years, and there's some of them old when I got this job and they got older just like I did, and we've been fortunate to have some of them in their 90s," Rhodes said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rhodes said while he didn't plan to work as long as he has, he said it ultimately still makes him feel happy and it doesn't look like there's someone to replace him yet.

He said he always tries to make sure people are treated right and with respect. Rhodes said he even sees appreciation from younger people in dart leagues who come to the VFW.

"They treat me like their dad," he said. "A matter of fact, some of them even call me 'dad.'"

Rhodes described his daughter Debbie Rhodes-Hodge as a "lifesaver" for him as he still works at the VFW.

Rhodes-Hodge said her dad taught them the meaning of a hard work ethic as children.

"Dad's dedication is like no other," Rhodes-Hodge said. "He doesn't know the meaning of the word give up."

She said that even when her dad broke his hip, it couldn't keep him away from the Post. While her dad described her as a lifesaver, Rhodes-Hodge said something very similar about him.

"I have always been a daddy's girl but, you know, the independent person that he made me want to be, to stand on my own two feet but to know that standing with him is better than standing without him," she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy