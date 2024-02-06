State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau.

A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the VFW Post after 30 years. The Highway Patrol troopers honored his service by giving him a custom decorative license plate to place on the back of Rhodes' wheelchair.

Rhodes said he retired early and took a job managing the VFW until they could find somebody to replace him, and has been there ever since.

"I enjoy people, and this here, this here is what kept me alive. It gives me some reason to get up and get out of the house instead of laying around," he said.

Rhodes said a lot of his favorite memories of managing the post have been building relationships with patrons.

State Highway Patrol troopers Jayson Spain places Rhodes' decorative license plate on the back of his wheelchair Tuesday, Feb. 6, at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Nathan Gladden

"I had lots of good friends all through this time, going back 30 years, and there's some of them old when I got this job and they got older just like I did, and we've been fortunate to have some of them in their 90s," Rhodes said.