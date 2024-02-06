All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 23, 2022

State GOP rejects filing fee from candidate over views

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party on Tuesday rejected a filing fee from a Kansas City-area man who has been criticized in the past for his racist and homophobic views. The party announced on Twitter it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, who has faced opposition from his own children when he ran for the Missouri House in 2018 and 2020...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party on Tuesday rejected a filing fee from a Kansas City-area man who has been criticized in the past for his racist and homophobic views.

The party announced on Twitter it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, who has faced opposition from his own children when he ran for the Missouri House in 2018 and 2020.

It was not immediately clear what office West tried to file for Tuesday, which was the first day of candidate filing in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

His children have said he espoused racist and homophobic views and criticized Jews and Muslims. West has said his comments were taken out of context and denied he was bigoted.

"West's past statements are vile and conflict with the fundamental values of our platform," the party said. "The Missouri Republican Party believes there is no room for hate or divisiveness and the Missouri Republican Party will not associate with anyone who promotes these abhorrent ideas."

Despite also being disavowed in past races by the GOP, West won the Republican primaries in 2018 and 2020, only to lose to the Democratic candidates for Missouri House District 15, which covers Gladstone and part of northern Kansas City.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy