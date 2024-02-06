State GOP rejects filing fee from candidate over views

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party on Tuesday rejected a filing fee from a Kansas City-area man who has been criticized in the past for his racist and homophobic views.

The party announced on Twitter it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, who has faced opposition from his own children when he ran for the Missouri House in 2018 and 2020.

It was not immediately clear what office West tried to file for Tuesday, which was the first day of candidate filing in Missouri.