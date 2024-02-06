State gets new health chief after backlash over last one

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named a longtime state health official as the agency's new "acting director," a designation allowing her to begin work immediately without going through a potentially grueling Senate confirmation process that derailed the Republican governor's last health chief.

Parson picked Paula Nickelson, who has served in the Department of Health and Senior Services for more than 22 years, as the agency's new leader. He said the acting title could last indefinitely, potentially through the remaining three years of his term as governor.

"I envision her as the director of public health," Parson said, "and I'm not looking for anyone else."

Nickelson's appointment comes one month after the Republican-led Senate scuttled the nomination of Don Kauerauf as health director amid a backlash from some conservative senators over COVID-19 policies and abortion. Though Kauerauf had served as director since September, he had to step down after failing to win Senate confirmation.

Only permanent department directors are subject to Senate confirmation. Parson sidestepped that process by naming Nickelson as an acting director. But he didn't rule out the possibility of eventually submitting Nickelson for confirmation as the permanent director.

Because his term expires in 2025, Parson said it's difficult to recruit prospective Cabinet members from out of state without the likelihood of long-term job security. That challenge may have been enhanced by the rocky confirmation process for Kauerauf, who came from Illinois to accept Parson's appointment.