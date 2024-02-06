State funding cut halts pay for student employees; graduation postponement date announced

In a letter delivered by SEAlert to the university community Thursday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced restrictions to student employee pay, graduation postponement dates and the cancellation of all university events through June 30.

Spring and Summer 2020 graduates have the opportunity to walk at a ceremony alongside Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 graduates. Those dates are Dec. 19 and May 15, 2021, respectively.

Senior secondary education major Olivia Simpson said this brings her college career to a short and abrupt ending.

"It's just gonna be really hard not to be able to have that closure with your friends and the important professors and people out on campus that really made a difference in our lives. It's gonna be really hard to overcome that," Simpson said.

Simpson plans to attend the ceremony in December but said she understands why many of her peers won't attend after they move away from Cape Girardeau.

Effective April 20, all non-work study students or students not physically working on campus will not be paid through the end of the semester, according to the SEAlert. Work-study eligible students will continue to be paid for their scheduled or expected hours until federal work-study funds, which are non-university funds, are gone.

Southeast senior Christi Hartung believes the decision was fair and thought the university was very generous to student workers up to this point.

"I think it was a reasonable decision, honestly. The university is still giving students plenty of time and resources to find another job," Hartung said.