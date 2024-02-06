State faces questions on medical marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri voters have approved medical marijuana, but it remains unclear whether thousands of welfare recipients will lose benefits if they opt for it.

The Missouri Department of Social Services told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the question remains under review, and offered no timeline for a decision.

"The Department of Social Services is currently studying the issue and will make a decision on how to proceed at the appropriate time," spokeswoman Rebecca Woelfel said.

Voters on Nov. 6 overwhelmingly approved Amendment 2, legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products to help patients who suffer from serious illnesses ranging from Parkinson's disease to cancer to post-traumatic stress disorder.

A 2011 law resulted in a program to screen Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program applicants for drug use. The program provides cash benefits to an average of about 25,000 recipients each month.