NewsApril 9, 2021
State enters Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccine plan
Thursday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting. The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan today, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine. To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are sponsoring several vaccine clinics and making vaccine doses otherwise available...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

Friday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting.

The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are sponsoring several vaccine clinics and making vaccine doses otherwise available.

Veterans

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced Thursday it is now offering vaccine doses to all veteran patients, veterans who are not VA patients, spouses of veterans and caregivers of veterans.

To sign up for a vaccine dose, visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed or call (573) 686-4151 and choose option 2.

Cape Girardeau County

The county's public health center is hosting a vaccine clinic for people 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Jackson Civic Center. An appointment is required. To schedule an appointment, visit www.ph-capegirardeau.as.me/jackson1stdoseimms202104 or call (573) 335-7846. Officials noted those wishing to schedule an appointment should disregard any questions about insurance at the online registration link.

Other clinics

Saint Francis Medical Center is sponsoring four upcoming clinics -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The clinics will be at the hospital, and an appointment is necessary. Visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call (573) 381-5958 to register.

Southeast Hospital is sponsoring a clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Civic Center and will allow walk-ins. No appointment is required. Visit www.bit.ly/3fO1DPR. It will have a clinic April 16 at Drura Plaza Conference Center -- www.bit.ly/3mo0G1P.

Scott County Health Department is sponsoring a clinic Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, visit www.scottcountyhealth.com/covid-waiting-list.php or call (573) 620-2078 or (573) 471-4044 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Stoddard County health officials are sponsoring a vaccine clinic Thursday. To sign up, call (573) 568-4593.

To sign up for a vaccine dose in Bollinger County, Missouri, visit forms.gle/eLHbLqEsepo2a7py6.

