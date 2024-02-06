State enters Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccine plan

Friday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting.

The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are sponsoring several vaccine clinics and making vaccine doses otherwise available.

Veterans

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced Thursday it is now offering vaccine doses to all veteran patients, veterans who are not VA patients, spouses of veterans and caregivers of veterans.

To sign up for a vaccine dose, visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed or call (573) 686-4151 and choose option 2.