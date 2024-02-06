State enters next segment of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has entered the second leg of its first phase.

Officially Phase 1B-Tier 1, this segment of the plan to offer vaccine doses to all Missourians makes eligible first-responders, emergency services providers and those involved in public health infrastructure. These groups include administrators and staff at health care facilities and public health agencies, law enforcement, firefighters, corrections personnel, some social service agencies, emergency management personnel, public works agencies and some not-for-profit organizations.

The first virus vaccine doses were given in mid-December and went to frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B has three tiers. Tier 2 makes eligible anyone 65 and older and adults with certain medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, severe obesity and those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Tier 3 expands the eligibility pool to personnel working in "critical infrastructure." That group includes people working in the fields of: