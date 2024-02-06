State dispurses $9.2M to county for virus costs

Cape Girardeau County has been designated to receive more than $9.2 million in federal assistance to help cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of that money could be used to test a representative sampling of county residents to determine whether they have coronavirus antibodies, under a proposal the County Commission will consider Monday.

According to Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, the Cape Girardeau County Health Center will present a plan to the commissioners to perform serology blood testing on about 2% of the county's population to determine whether they have had coronavirus. That percentage is equal to approximately 1,500 people.

"Up until now these tests have not been available," he said, but noted they've been in discussion with the county health department about such testing for some time.

The tests, Tracy said, would be done "relatively quickly," depending on how quickly testing materials can be ordered and received. With the results "we'll either find out the virus isn't prevalent in the community or we'll be able to confirm it's already been here a long time and we've had wide exposure in the county," he said.

Cost for each test, Tracy estimated, will be about $100, making the total cost for testing 1,500 people approximately $150,000.

"In my mind, that testing would fall right into what that money is supposed to be used for and will give us a better idea of the conditions on the ground here," he said.

The $9,253,142 earmarked for Cape Girardeau County is part of nearly $521 million being distributed to most Missouri counties under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act passed by Congress earlier this spring to help support the nation's economy during the coronavirus crisis.