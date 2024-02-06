State declines to fund Jackson pavement improvement project

Citing the high price tag contained in recent bidding, the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has decided not to fund a project to upgrade a 3.55-mile stretch of West Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.

Missouri Department of Transportation had planned pavement improvement and other work on the roadway between the Highway 34/72 "Starlite" intersection and the Highway 61/25 intersection at Goose Creek near Harps supermarket.

The low bid of $3,027,583.14 received Nov. 18, was deemed excessive and the commission, in a meeting earlier this month, declined to authorize funding.

"The bids received were significantly higher than the program amount," said Andy Meyer, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region.

"What (MoDOT) put in our program is an estimate and what [contractors] submit is a detailed analysis based on what they believe their costs will be based on suppliers. Over the last six months, we've seen asphalt prices go up dramatically," said Meyer, adding the asphalt "index" has increased 50% — substantially increasing the cost of paving projects.

"Cape Girardeau County Commissioner [Charlie] Herbst has made similar comments about what his county has seen in its asphalt bids. It's across the board. The demand is high and supplies are low," Meyer added.