State declares test results for schools invalid

English and algebra tests taken in schools across Missouri last year are moot this year for comparative purposes, as the state government has declared the scores invalid because of problems with a new vendor.

Sarah Potter, communications coordinator for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said by phone Friday the end-of-course assessments, or EOCs, for English II and Algebra I scores were not comparable to past year’s assessments.

That’s a problem, because those results are used to track year-to-year progress of districts, Potter said, and the EOC results also factor in to a district’s APR, or annual performance report, used to determine accreditation.

The department also recommends districts use EOC raw scores in a student’s regular course grade, according to its website.

Potter said the results showed students performing at one level in 2015, and 2016’s scores showed an uptick, but “performance went way down in 2017,” she said.

A technical advisory committee was brought in to analyze the data, Potter said.

The committee determined the results are valid at the student level, but the test forms were not comparable to past year’s forms, Potter said.

“We did test the right things. It’s just that the actual tests that were given out were not comparable,” Potter said.

The test vendor, Questar, recently was bought by and made a subsidiary of Educational Testing Service, or ETS, according to a memo released Monday.

It’s up to the testing vendor to ensure tests aren’t biased, Potter said, and the test results are comparable, valid and reliable.

“Really, it all comes down to we’re pretty frustrated with our vendor’s inability to deliver usable results,” Potter said. “We expect from them to give us a test we can compare from year to year and track progress for districts.”

Potter said DESE wants to ensure the public understands students still can use these scores for A+ eligibility, and the raw score is still accurate.

While raw scores for students are valid, these two courses’ results will not be included in data each school district uses to determine teacher performance or for accreditation purposes.

The committee recommended the data for these two tests not be published, and because the data isn’t comparable to past years’ results, DESE will not publish the data for these two tests on its website, according to the memo.

Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau public schools, said DESE’s decision won’t affect students’ grades. Students will not have to retake the EOCs, he said — a statement that was echoed in the DESE memo.

Students prepare for the EOCs all year, Glass said, and it is a significant amount of work for teachers and students alike.