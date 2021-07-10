All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2021

State considering catfish regulations on big rivers

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Wednesday that they are seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state, including the Mississippi. According to the MDC, studies confirmed that current management approaches continue to support healthy and sustainable blue catfish and flathead catfish populations in the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, and regulation changes do not appear to be necessary to maintain these populations or prevent overfishing. ...

Southeast Missourian
Hunter Jones, left, and his 10-year-old son, Ryder, raise a 48.28-pound catfish before weighing in with a total weight of 74.36 pounds at the Red Star Access during the Twisted Cat Outdoors summer series tournament stop in Cape Girardeau in 2019.
Hunter Jones, left, and his 10-year-old son, Ryder, raise a 48.28-pound catfish before weighing in with a total weight of 74.36 pounds at the Red Star Access during the Twisted Cat Outdoors summer series tournament stop in Cape Girardeau in 2019.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Wednesday that they are seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state, including the Mississippi.

According to the MDC, studies confirmed that current management approaches continue to support healthy and sustainable blue catfish and flathead catfish populations in the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, and regulation changes do not appear to be necessary to maintain these populations or prevent overfishing. However, MDC is considering changes to management strategies and harvest regulations to better meet the desires of big river catfish anglers and harvesters.

People can learn about and comment on the potential regulation changes by going to mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/big-rivers-catfish-assessment. The comment period will end Aug. 15, 2021.

"These potential regulation changes can help MDC manage catfish fisheries on Missouri's big rivers, but we need to understand Missourians' opinions about catfish angling and harvest before moving forward," said Joe McMullen, an MDC scientist who's involved with catfish management in the state. "After we collect public comments, we can tailor our management strategies to meet the desires of fishers and implement harvest regulations that can improve both sport and commercial fisheries accordingly. Depending on public sentiment we may also decide to retain our current management strategies and harvest regulations."

Potential sport fishery regulations include a minimum length limit of 18, 21 or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. Currently, there is no minimum length limit.

It also includes the current daily limit of five blue catfish per day on the Missouri River, but establishes only one blue catfish longer than 30 inches in length may be kept as a part of that limit.

Potential commercial fishery regulations include a minimum length limit of 18-, 21- or 24-inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and St. Francis rivers. Currently the minimum length limit is 15 inches.

People can learn more about the regulations being considered and view associated research reports and summaries at research.mdc.mo.gov/project/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.

Local News
