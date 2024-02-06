Missouri Gaming Commission has released its latest report on the 13 casinos operating in the Show Me State and available for public review.

The $140 million Century Casino Cape Girardeau, which was licensed and opened for business as Isle Casino on Oct. 30, 2012, has 38,600-square-feet of gaming space, with 842 gaming devices and 23 table games.

The commission reports Century Casino has a total workforce of 243 employees — with 108 female workers and 41 minority staff.

The Cape Girardeau casino, managed by Lyle Randolph, after seeing admission increases of 9% to 37% month-to-month compared to 2020 during the preceding six months of July to December 2021, saw its numbers drop 18% in January, from 102,968 to 84,178.

"I think [the drop] has to do with it being winter," Mayor Bob Fox said Monday. "When the weather is iffy, people just don't get out as much."

The City of Cape Girardeau uses money derived from a long-term agreement with the casino for its Riverfront Development Fund, with the amount based on the number of patrons who pass through the turnstiles.

Lyle Randolph, Century Casino's general manager, said there was an unusual "dynamic" in January 2021 that inflated the turnstile numbers.

"Last year, one of our competitors in Metropolis, Illinois, was shut down for part of the month due to COVID, which impacted us. Also a year ago, stimulus payments were still being received," he said.

Century Casino announced plans Feb. 7 to build a $26 million hotel on the site at 777 N. Main St., which will house 75 to 80 rooms.