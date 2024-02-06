State, city guidelines hold key to historic property

As a state entity, Southeast Missouri State University trumps Cape Girardeau city ordinances on Boulevard Local Historic District, according to a Cape Girardeau municipal official.

Located on Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau, the Himmelberger House falls within the Boulevard Local Historic District.

Recently, SEMO officials decided to demolish the structure due to the state of disrepair and not needing the space any longer. Some repairs include re-framing of doors and windows due to wood rot in the structure, significant repairs and replacements in the interior of the house. The Himmelberger House is planned to be demolished in the summer.

Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin said there is not much the city can do to stop the razing of the building.

"The university is a state entity and therefore it's basically a higher level of government in the city. This is a city ordinance," Shrimplin said. "For the city to try to enforce a city ordinance against a state entity, it would probably not go very well. It is kind of a child telling the parent what to do."