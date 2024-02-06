Cape Girardeau city and county government and the state of Missouri all insist they are not responsible for the Common Pleas Courthouse basement stairs that are the subject of a personal-injury lawsuit.

The state claims it's the county's responsibility, the county maintains it's the state circuit court's responsibility, and the city of Cape Girardeau insists that the responsibility rests with both the county and the state.

All three governmental entities individually have asked a judge to issue summary judgments in their favor, with each arguing that it doesn't control the courthouse and, as a result, has sovereign immunity.

Citing depositions, one court filing even discusses the basement's past, including that it once housed homeless people and even a snake.

Pamela and Kelly Allen of Cape Girardeau sued over serious injuries Pamela sustained in 2013 when she fell down stairs leading to the courthouse basement.

According to the suit, Pamela Allen incurred more than $130,000 in expenses for medical care and treatment. The suit seeks "fair and reasonable compensation."

The lawsuit was filed in March 2016 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and moved to Stoddard County on a change of venue later that year.

Cape Girardeau County and city each argue they don't have complete ownership of the historic courthouse.

According to a court document filed last week by the county government's attorney, the city and county each own 50 percent of the courthouse.

The city, however, claims that under a 1979 agreement that the county is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the building.

In 2016, the county agreed to repair crumbling, exterior front steps leading to the courthouse after complaints from area runners and workout enthusiasts who use the steps.

At that time, city manager Scott Meyer said the county "has the responsibility to keep them (the steps) safe."

Attorney Mary Boner, who represents the county government, said in a court filing that the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court clerks and judges "are in possession and control of the premises of the Common Pleas Courthouse as it relates to the operations of the court and the maintenance of the court files."