NewsOctober 31, 2024

State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain

State drug and firearm charges against former councilman Rhett Pierce have been dismissed. The charges overlapped with a federal indictment, leading to the dismissal by Cape Girardeau County.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce

State drug and firearm charges were dismissed Monday, Oct. 28, against former Ward 5 City Councilman Rhett Pierce.

According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney's office, the charges were dismissed after the federal grand jury indictment was reviewed. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker states the indictment charged Pierce with the same conduct as the state case.

Prior Southeast Missourian reporting stated Pierce was arrested by state law enforcement on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of drug trafficking. Pierce was federally indicted Oct. 1.

Pierce is being represented in his federal case by attorney Travis Noble. According to federal court records, Pierce surrendered his passport and was bonded out.

Pierce was being held on a $100,000 bond secured by 10%, with Barbara Pierce posting the bond.

