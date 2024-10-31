State drug and firearm charges were dismissed Monday, Oct. 28, against former Ward 5 City Councilman Rhett Pierce.

According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney's office, the charges were dismissed after the federal grand jury indictment was reviewed. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker states the indictment charged Pierce with the same conduct as the state case.

Prior Southeast Missourian reporting stated Pierce was arrested by state law enforcement on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of drug trafficking. Pierce was federally indicted Oct. 1.