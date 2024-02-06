State changes school guidelines for exposure to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Students, teachers and staff at Missouri schools who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they meet certain criteria, state education officials said.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced new guidelines Tuesday called "test to stay." The decision whether to follow the new guidelines will be left to local public health agencies, The Kansas City Star reported.

The guidelines allow people exposed to a known COVID-19 case to stay in school if the exposure happened outside their home or outside a "higher-risk" setting.