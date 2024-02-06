All sections
NewsOctober 14, 2021

State changes school guidelines for exposure to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Students, teachers and staff at Missouri schools who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they meet certain criteria, state education officials said...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Students, teachers and staff at Missouri schools who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they meet certain criteria, state education officials said.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced new guidelines Tuesday called "test to stay." The decision whether to follow the new guidelines will be left to local public health agencies, The Kansas City Star reported.

The guidelines allow people exposed to a known COVID-19 case to stay in school if the exposure happened outside their home or outside a "higher-risk" setting.

The person cannot have symptoms for 14 days after exposure, must take at least three rapid antigen tests within the first seven days, and test negative before entering the school.

The exposed person also must wear a mask in school at all times during the 14 days after exposure, according to the guidelines.

Daily COVID testing is recommended for exposed people who want to participate in extracurricular activities for the 14 days after exposure.

State News
