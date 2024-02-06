State budgeters disagree on education funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Senate's top budgeter said Tuesday he wants to put the brakes on House plans to provide more money to K-12 public schools as a money-saving bill to end a tax break for seniors and disabled renters works its way through the Legislature.

The House budget plan for the next fiscal year beginning in July calls for about $48 million more for elementary and secondary schools -- the full amount of basic aid called for under a state law after lawmakers lowered the bar last year.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Dan Brown undid that proposed increase, although the Rolla Republican said at least some of that money will be restored later.

Brown said the extra money for schools depends on the proposal to eliminate tax breaks for seniors and disabled renters, so he wants to see whether that legislation progresses.

Brown said the move also provides an opportunity to negotiate with House members.

"There's a lot of things going on, a lot of moving parts," he said.