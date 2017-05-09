State briefs 9/5/17

St. Louis, KC pay protests held

Hundreds of protesters in both of Missouri's big cities on Monday called for higher pay and better treatment during Labor Day rallies. More than 300 protesters turned out in Kansas City for a "Fight for $15" rally. In St. Louis, several people protested outside a downtown McDonald's before the annual Labor Day parade. St. Louis enacted a $10 minimum wage in May. Kansas City voters approved a measure last month raising the city's minimum wage to $10 an hour. Both efforts were voided Aug. 28 by a new state law prohibiting local minimum wages above the state's $7.70.