State briefs 9/14/17

Man admits making thousands of fake IDs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man pleaded guilty to federal charges after police officers found thousands of fake driver's licenses at his home. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Tracy Allan Ford of Lee's Summit entered his plea Wednesday to one count of producing fraudulent identification documents. During a search Sept. 29, 2015, Lee's Summit police found more than 2,300 counterfeit Missouri driver's licenses in various stages of production at his home. They also found equipment needed to make the licenses. Ford told investigators he had produced fake Missouri driver's licenses for three years, using specialized materials he ordered online, including holograms from a company in China. The investigation began after a Lee's Summit officer saw an underage woman buy liquor, and she admitted using a fake license provided by Ford.

Appeals court to rehear Ferguson suit

ST. LOUIS -- A federal appeals court will rehear a lawsuit stemming from the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday to hear Dorian Johnson's lawsuit. Johnson was with Brown when Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in 2014. Wilson was not charged and later resigned, but the shooting of the unarmed, black 18-year-old by a white officer led to months of protests. Johnson's lawsuit alleges Wilson illegally detained Johnson, and Wilson's actions were part of a pattern of misconduct by Ferguson police. Lawyers for Ferguson, former police chief Tom Jackson and Wilson sought dismissal of the lawsuit. A federal judge and an appeals court panel refused to throw out the case.

Thrown rocks on I-70 damage 35 vehicles

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Three teenagers have been arrested in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville for allegedly throwing rocks from an Interstate 70 overpass that damaged up to 35 vehicles. Police said vehicles with cracked windows had to pull over and lined the shoulder of the highway for several hours after the damage that occurred late Tuesday. Police Sgt. Jennifer Bell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch there were reports of injuries from shattered glass, but details about the injuries were not available Wednesday. Officers were called to the overpass about 11:30 p.m. and found the teens standing near the railroad tracks on the overpass. Two are age 17 and one is a 16-year-old juvenile.