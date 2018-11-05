State briefs 5/11/18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature voted to raise the age suspects are automatically prosecuted as adults from 17 to 18.

The bill, approved by the Senate on Thursday in a 32-1 vote, adds a $3.50 charge to all civil lawsuits to help the juvenile justice system absorb more people.

Youth charged with certain serious crimes could still be tried as adults. Currently, Missouri is one of five states to automatically try 17-year-olds in adult courts.

The bill also would allow youth forced into prostitution to have their court records wiped clean.

The bill next will go to the governor's desk.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House passed a bill requiring high school sex education to include information about sexual harassment and assault.

The proposal, approved Tuesday in an 85-59 vote, would mandate information about consent, sexual violence and sexual harassment be covered in schools teaching sex education. Lessons also would address how to resist unwanted sexual advances.

The mandate only would affect schools already teaching sex education. Individual school districts in Missouri can decide whether to teach sex education.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 58-year-old convicted murderer from northwest Missouri is charged in the stabbing death of a Missouri Air National Guard member in an apparent road rage incident.