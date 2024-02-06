State briefs

O'FALLON, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is a $1 million winner after matching all five white-ball numbers in a recent Powerball drawing.
The Missouri Lottery said Peter Feuerstein matched the numbers 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62 for the March 27 drawing. He failed to match the Powerball number of 12, but the five matching numbers were enough for a $1 million consolation prize.
Feuerstein bought the ticket from a FastLane store in St. Charles, Missouri. The Missouri Lottery said that same drawing resulted in three $50,000 prizes and one $150,000 prize for Missouri Lottery players.
ST. LOUIS -- Jurors have deadlocked in the trial of a St. Louis man accused of fatally shooting another man during the taping of a rap video.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported jurors couldn't decide whether to convict or acquit 36-year-old Daniel Williams of first-degree murder in the November 2017 killing of Chazz Bridges. But jurors found him guilty of second-degree assault for shooting at another man.
Police said the shooting happened as Bridges was filming the video. Williams testified he shot Bridges in self-defense after seeing Bridges cock the hammer of a handgun.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Another Missouri county is suing some of the nation's biggest drug companies over the opioid epidemic.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reported a resolution was approved Thursday naming a St. Louis firm to represent Boone County in the class-action lawsuit.
The suit is pending in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. It accuses drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy benefit managers of creating the epidemic in a desire for profits and leaving public safety agencies to address the fallout.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.