State briefs

Missouri man wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

O'FALLON, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is a $1 million winner after matching all five white-ball numbers in a recent Powerball drawing.

The Missouri Lottery said Peter Feuerstein matched the numbers 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62 for the March 27 drawing. He failed to match the Powerball number of 12, but the five matching numbers were enough for a $1 million consolation prize.

Feuerstein bought the ticket from a FastLane store in St. Charles, Missouri. The Missouri Lottery said that same drawing resulted in three $50,000 prizes and one $150,000 prize for Missouri Lottery players.

Jurors deadlocked in fatally shooting during rap video

ST. LOUIS -- Jurors have deadlocked in the trial of a St. Louis man accused of fatally shooting another man during the taping of a rap video.