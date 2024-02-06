State briefs 12/29/17

$7.3M lottery ticket remains unclaimed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Lottery is looking for the winner of a $7.3 million Lotto jackpot. The lottery announced Thursday the winning ticket was purchased from the Brooklyn Mart in Kansas City. It contains the number combination of 5, 11, 14, 30, 33 and 34. The jackpot number was drawn Wednesday. The winner has until June 25 to claim the prize.

New trial sought for convicted killer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former middle-school football coach convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old girl is asking for an acquittal or a new trial. The Springfield News-Leader reported attorneys for 49-year-old Craig Wood argue he didn't get a fair trial in a motion filed earlier this month. Jurors found Wood guilty last month of first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens but were unable to reach a unanimous decision about whether to recommend the death penalty. A judge is expected to decide Jan. 11 whether Wood should be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison. But first, the judge must rule on the motion for a new trial. Arguments in the motion include too much evidence was allowed into the trial.