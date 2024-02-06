State briefs 12/22/17

100 dogs, cats in 'squalid conditions'

ST. LOUIS -- The Humane Society of Missouri said about 100 dogs and cats were removed from a property in the western part of the state where they were living in "squalid conditions." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the 84 dogs and 17 cats were confiscated Wednesday from Bates County and brought to St. Louis. Vets were examining the animals Thursday. The Human Society said in a news release many of the animals were living in filthy crates and had no room to stand. The property had no running water, and most of the animals had no access to water. The release didn't identify the property owner. Humane Society officials said more than 50 dogs were taken from the same property in 2011.