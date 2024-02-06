State briefs 12/22/17

ST. LOUIS -- The Humane Society of Missouri said about 100 dogs and cats were removed from a property in the western part of the state where they were living in "squalid conditions." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the 84 dogs and 17 cats were confiscated Wednesday from Bates County and brought to St. Louis. Vets were examining the animals Thursday. The Human Society said in a news release many of the animals were living in filthy crates and had no room to stand. The property had no running water, and most of the animals had no access to water. The release didn't identify the property owner. Humane Society officials said more than 50 dogs were taken from the same property in 2011.
CHICAGO -- The owners of Chicago's iconic Billy Goat Tavern are suing a Missouri potato chip company, alleging infringement of its trademarks. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday states St. Louis-based Billy Goat Chip Company began selling their chips in 2009 and since has expanded to more than 100 retail locations, including three in the Chicago area, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. The suit argues the name and symbol of a goat on the Billy Goat Chip Company's packaging has led to confusion by the tavern's customers. The lawsuit seeks to stop the chip company from using the phrase "Billy Goat" or trademark connection with food or beverage sales. A message from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Thursday for Billy Goat Chip Co. president Brian Roth. The Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago was established by William "Billy Goat" Sianis in 1934. It was made famous on "Saturday Night Live" by the late comedian John Belushi.
-- From wire reports
