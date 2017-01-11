State briefs 11/1/2017

Four members sue county executive

CLAYTON, Mo. -- The on-going battle between St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and some members of the county council has escalated, with four members filing suit against Stenger. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the lawsuit, filed Monday, also names two other county officials. It cites an effort to discourage oversight by blocking the county auditor from hiring a staff. The council hired Mark Tucker as auditor by a 4-3 vote in February. Stenger, a CPA, has said Tucker lacks the accounting experience for the job. The lawsuit seeks enforcement of separation of powers and checks and balances as provided by the county charter. It also names county counselor Peter J. Krane and director of personnel Sue Daniels. Three of the four council members filing suit are Democrats, as is Stenger.

Hawley seeks opioid distributor records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is demanding documents from three major opioid distributors he said didn't report suspiciously large shipments of prescription drugs. Hawley told reporters Tuesday his office is reviewing AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as part of efforts to investigative the opioid crisis. Hawley said companies are required by law to report suspicious opioid shipments. He said there's evidence to suggest the distributors he's investigating looked the other way instead of reporting large shipments. He's trying to get more information through the document request. An AmerisourceBergen spokesman said the company has reported and halted potentially suspicious orders, and a McKesson spokeswoman said that company is reviewing Hawley's request. Cardinal Health didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Rockwell Automation rejects Emerson bid

NEW YORK -- Rockwell Automation is rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid from Emerson Electric, saying it's not in the company's best interests. Following media reports of a deal that sent its stock soaring, the Milwaukee industrial automation company confirmed Tuesday that it received two offers. Shares of both companies were halted briefly. Rockwell Automation Inc. said Emerson offered $215 per share in cash and stock earlier this month, or roughly $27.61 billion. Emerson's original bid of $200 per share was made in August. Emerson Electric Co. of St. Louis said talks between the companies are off.

-- From wire reports