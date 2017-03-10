State briefs 10/3/17

McCaskill requests talk on campus rape

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill wants to speak with President Donald Trump about campus sexual-assault policy. In a Monday letter, McCaskill criticized his administration's handling of the issue so far and asked to talk with him about working together on new policy. McCaskill said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' decision to roll back former president Barack Obama's administration policy on investigating campus sexual assaults is confusing for colleges. McCaskill said it also fails to offer needed support for survivors of sexual assault. DeVos has said the policy was unfairly skewed against those accused of assault. McCaskill said she wants to talk with Trump about bipartisan solutions and a bill she's sponsoring about campus sexual assault. She's one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won.