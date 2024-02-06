All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 24, 2017

State briefs 10/24/17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Public Defender's Office in Springfield said it's too busy to handle several cases, including a recent homicide at a mobile-home park southwest of the Springfield city limits. The Springfield News-Leader reported the head of Springfield's public defender office sent a letter last week saying attorneys are carrying excessive caseloads and cannot take on the case of Dameon Clinghan at this time. ...

Associated Press

Public defenders say they're too busy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Public Defender's Office in Springfield said it's too busy to handle several cases, including a recent homicide at a mobile-home park southwest of the Springfield city limits. The Springfield News-Leader reported the head of Springfield's public defender office sent a letter last week saying attorneys are carrying excessive caseloads and cannot take on the case of Dameon Clinghan at this time. The 24-year-old Clinghan has been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 7 killing of Tyler Rambo. The public defender's office recently sent similar letters in other southwest Missouri cases. Public defenders elsewhere also are informing judges they can't handle more cases after a Columbia public defender was put on probation for neglecting clients while dealing with illness and a heavy caseload.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officer wounded man in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Authorities said police shot and wounded an armed man while investigating a burglary at an eastern Missouri home. Police went to the basement of a Farmington home after the owner told police he had heard gunshots and believed someone was down there. Police said one officer heard the sound of ammunition being loaded into a weapon and ordered the suspect to come out with his hands up. After hearing several shots in the basement, the officers left the house and took cover. Police heard more shots and said the man was shot in the left side when he came through the front door holding a rifle. The 29-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail on $373,000 bond.

-- From wire reports

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy