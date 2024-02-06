State briefs 10/24/17

Officer wounded man in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Authorities said police shot and wounded an armed man while investigating a burglary at an eastern Missouri home. Police went to the basement of a Farmington home after the owner told police he had heard gunshots and believed someone was down there. Police said one officer heard the sound of ammunition being loaded into a weapon and ordered the suspect to come out with his hands up. After hearing several shots in the basement, the officers left the house and took cover. Police heard more shots and said the man was shot in the left side when he came through the front door holding a rifle. The 29-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail on $373,000 bond.

-- From wire reports