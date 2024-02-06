State briefs 10/24/17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Public Defender's Office in Springfield said it's too busy to handle several cases, including a recent homicide at a mobile-home park southwest of the Springfield city limits. The Springfield News-Leader reported the head of Springfield's public defender office sent a letter last week saying attorneys are carrying excessive caseloads and cannot take on the case of Dameon Clinghan at this time. The 24-year-old Clinghan has been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 7 killing of Tyler Rambo. The public defender's office recently sent similar letters in other southwest Missouri cases. Public defenders elsewhere also are informing judges they can't handle more cases after a Columbia public defender was put on probation for neglecting clients while dealing with illness and a heavy caseload.
FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Authorities said police shot and wounded an armed man while investigating a burglary at an eastern Missouri home. Police went to the basement of a Farmington home after the owner told police he had heard gunshots and believed someone was down there. Police said one officer heard the sound of ammunition being loaded into a weapon and ordered the suspect to come out with his hands up. After hearing several shots in the basement, the officers left the house and took cover. Police heard more shots and said the man was shot in the left side when he came through the front door holding a rifle. The 29-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail on $373,000 bond.
-- From wire reports
