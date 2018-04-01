State briefs 1/4/18

ST. LOUIS -- A lawsuit alleging that Missouri's new voter identification law was intended to make it harder for poor and minority residents to cast their ballots has been dismissed.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Tuesday threw out the suit filed in June by the ACLU and the Advancement Project on behalf of the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a November 2016 ballot measure instituting voter ID. The law became effective June 1.

The suit alleged that Missouri failed to provide adequate funding for voter education, free voter IDs for those who need them, and training for poll workers.

Opponents claim voter ID laws, typically backed by Republicans, are really meant to dissuade poor people, people of color and others who tend to be Democrats from voting. The ACLU and the Advancement Project said Texas, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are among states where implementation of voter ID laws led to confusion.