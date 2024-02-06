State Auditor Nicole Galloway notes 'concerns' in Perry County audit

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Perry County government Monday, Nov. 14, giving the county a rating of "fair", because of "several areas of concern," specifically in reference to critiques of the sheriff's office, county collector, public administrator and county clerk.

The "fair" assessment constitutes a lower rating than that given by Galloway in a 2018 audit of the county.

Sheriff

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who will leave office in January, rates Perry County as "fair" after a recent audit of county government. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press, file

The audit, according to a release from Galloway's office, "found controls and procedures need improvement in the sheriff's office, which collected approximately $289,000 in various fees in 2021. The Sheriff has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed adequate supervisory reviews of detailed accounting records. Proper segregation of duties is necessary to ensure transactions are accounted for properly and assets are adequately safeguarded. Auditors also found that the Sheriff's office does not disburse commissary net proceeds to the county treasurer for deposit into the Inmate Prisoner Detainee Security Fund as required by state law, nor prepare adequate bank reconciliations and a monthly list of liabilities for the commissary account."

Longtime Sheriff Gary Schaaf led the sheriff's office from 1992 until his retirement Sept. 30. His 30-year tenure ended via a mediated agreement with Perry County Commissioners that included, Schaaf indicated, a financial settlement. Schaaf's retirement concluded a pay dispute lawsuit the sheriff had filed against county administration.

Detective Jason Klaus, who had served the sheriff's office for more than 20 years, was appointed Oct. 13 by county commissioners to succeed Schaaf through Dec. 31. Schaaf sent a letter of recommendation to the commission endorsing Klaus.