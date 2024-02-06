All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 11, 2023
State audit of City of Kennett begins
KENNETT, Mo. — Two representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor met with Kennett City Council members last week to officially begin an audit of city operations and finances, and to discuss in further detail what to expect as the investigation begins...
Christian Johnson
Pamela Allison, audit manager of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division of the state Auditor's Office, explains the process for collecting information pertaining to an upcoming audit to members of the Kennett City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Kennett, Missouri.
Pamela Allison, audit manager of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division of the state Auditor's Office, explains the process for collecting information pertaining to an upcoming audit to members of the Kennett City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Kennett, Missouri.Christian Johnson ~ Delta Dunklin Democrat

KENNETT, Mo. — Two representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor met with Kennett City Council members last week to officially begin an audit of city operations and finances, and to discuss in further detail what to expect as the investigation begins.

According to a news release from the State Auditor's Office, the audit was prompted by claims of fraudulent activity — which Pamela Allison, audit manager of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division, told city officials have thus far been found to be credible reports.

"We are here to start the audit," Allison told council members in opening. "Our office received a complaint through our whistleblower hotline regarding fraudulent activities and concerns about the operations and finances of the city. We received those back in March of 2022. Our chief investigator investigated and found those allegations to be credible."

Allison and Sara Woodman, another employee of the State Auditor's Office, secured certain records and computers to take to their office in Springfield, which primarily pertain to a time period ranging from June 5, 2018, through March 8, 2022. She said the city's server and several computer towers had been collected before the meeting took place.

"Because of the whistleblower complaint, we were able to work with the city to do an initial investigation that found the claims of fraudulent activity to be credible," state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said in the release. "The city then formally invited us in to conduct a performance audit that we hope will give city officials a full understanding of what happened, as well as identify areas where the city can make improvements to prevent the misuse of tax dollars from happening again."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Kennett City Council members hear from representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor during a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Kennett, Missouri.
Kennett City Council members hear from representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor during a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Kennett, Missouri.Christian Johnson ~ Delta Dunklin Democrat

A document provided to those in attendance Wednesday, Dec. 6, outlines that the auditor's methodology may include reviewing meeting minutes, written policies and procedures and financial records, as well as interviewing certain personnel and third parties. The Auditor's Office will seek to understand and test internal controls and legal provisions, and they will assess the risk of occurrence of illegal activities such as fraud.

Allison explained that the information collection process can take anywhere from six months to a year in most cases. She said the Auditor's Office will likely perform recorded interviews with anyone believed to be relevant to the case, some under oath. She explained that the office can also subpoena individuals to be interviewed, and they may subpoena records from banks and other vendors.

The audit is being done at no cost to the city, and after all materials are finalized there will be another meeting in closed session with City Council members. The Auditor's Office will then work with law enforcement with any findings of illegal activity, and in conclusion a public report will be released with the audit's findings.

The process to perform an audit began Sept. 6, 2022, and the Auditor's Office formally accepted the audit Sept. 19, 2022.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at (800) 347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy