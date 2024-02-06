State audit of City of Kennett begins

KENNETT, Mo. — Two representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor met with Kennett City Council members last week to officially begin an audit of city operations and finances, and to discuss in further detail what to expect as the investigation begins.

According to a news release from the State Auditor's Office, the audit was prompted by claims of fraudulent activity — which Pamela Allison, audit manager of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division, told city officials have thus far been found to be credible reports.

"We are here to start the audit," Allison told council members in opening. "Our office received a complaint through our whistleblower hotline regarding fraudulent activities and concerns about the operations and finances of the city. We received those back in March of 2022. Our chief investigator investigated and found those allegations to be credible."

Allison and Sara Woodman, another employee of the State Auditor's Office, secured certain records and computers to take to their office in Springfield, which primarily pertain to a time period ranging from June 5, 2018, through March 8, 2022. She said the city's server and several computer towers had been collected before the meeting took place.

"Because of the whistleblower complaint, we were able to work with the city to do an initial investigation that found the claims of fraudulent activity to be credible," state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said in the release. "The city then formally invited us in to conduct a performance audit that we hope will give city officials a full understanding of what happened, as well as identify areas where the city can make improvements to prevent the misuse of tax dollars from happening again."