State audit finds more than $115K in fraud in Parma

O’FALLON, Mo. — State auditors have found more than $115,000 in fraudulent payments and purchases made by former leaders of Parma, Missouri, which drew widespread attention last year when two mysterious fires burned records that were being sought for the audit.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Wednesday the audit of Parma, a town of about 700 people in Missouri’s Bootheel, looked at the four-year period in which Tyus Byrd served as mayor. Byrd lost her bid for reelection to Rufus Williamson Jr., 115-56, in April 2019.

The night Williamson was sworn in, some city records and computers were destroyed in fires at City Hall and at Byrd’s home. Both fires were deemed suspicious and are still under investigation.

Galloway, a Democrat who is running for governor, said in a news release the audit found “payroll overpayments and/or improper payments to the mayor, the city clerk, and to city officials and others who were related to the mayor or the city clerk.” The audit also found that Byrd and former City Clerk Helen Frye made improper purchases using prepaid debit cards and the city’s Walmart credit card for things such as gift cards, appliances, furniture and electronic equipment.

“Our audit discovered that for almost the entire time the former mayor and former city clerk were in office, there was a pattern of blatant corruption and cover-up that cost the citizens of Parma more than $115,000,” Galloway said. “This was a betrayal of the public trust that requires accountability, and my office will continue our partnership with law enforcement to pursue justice for local taxpayers.”

The audit said the former mayor and clerk also falsified meeting minutes and financial reports to hide the fraud.