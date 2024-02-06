An audit of the Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office has identified three minor deficiencies related to the county’s property tax system, all of which are being addressed, according to the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

The audit, performed earlier this year, was released last week by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway and was reviewed at Thursday’s Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting.

Overall, the audit rated the operations of the county collector’s office as “good” and said the office is “well managed.” However, it also identified relatively minor issues — in the areas of system access, additions and abatements and overpayments — in which processes and procedures should be revised.

“Controls and procedures over the property tax system need improvement,” according to the audit summary, which noted the collector’s office processed property taxes and other revenue totaling approximately $72.4 million for the year ending Feb. 28, 2018.

“The county has not adequately restricted the county collector’s access to the property tax system,” according to the audit. “The county commission does not review or approve most property tax additions and abatements and annual settlements were not complete and accurate.”

The audit report went on to say “refunds of overpayments related to errors in property tax records are not always properly recorded in the property tax system.”

Regarding property tax system access, the report asserted “the county has not adequately restricted the county collector’s access to the property tax system,” and noted since the collector is responsible for collecting payments, “good internal controls require the county collector not have access rights allowing alteration of property tax information.”